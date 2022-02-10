Arsenal will travel to take on high-flying Wolves in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The EPL clash will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on February 10, 2022 (late Thursday night) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Wolves vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Website Takes a Jibe at Tottenham’s ‘Empty Cabinet’, Blames individual Error.

After a difficult start under new manager, Wolves have been sensational in recent months and are on a great run of form. Bruno Lage’s team are unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures and a win could see them overtake the Gunners in the points table. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s team are in a two-game winless run and Arsenal will be hoping to put an end to that and close the points gap on the Champions League places.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Wolves vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The game will be held on February 11, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).