New Delhi, Feb 10: Ajinkya Rahane, the former India Test vice-captain took a cryptic dig at certain people, saying that 'someone else took the credit' for the crucial decisions he made on the field or in the dressing room, during India's historic 2-1 win in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

With regular captain Virat Kohli back home to be there for the birth of his first child, Rahane took over the reins and led the Team India, who were rolled over for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide, spiritedly in Australia.

Leading from the front, Rahane smashed a magnificent hundred as India won the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by eight wickets. India continued to fight back, drawing the Sydney Test and winning the final match in Gabba. IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Important in Preparing Our Base For Next 5-6 Years, Says Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson.

The then captain Rahane earned accolades from fans and experts for leading a heavily depleted team not just at the MCG but through the remainder of the four-match series. Notably, India lost many key players through the series to injuries but still emerged victorious despite all the setbacks.

"I know what I've done there. I don't need to tell anyone. That's not my nature to go and take credit. Yes, there were some things that I took the decisions on the field or in the dressing room but someone else took the credit for it," Rahane said in an episode of 'Backstage With Boria'.

"(What was) important for me was that we won the series. That was a historical series and for me, that was really special," he added.

Though, the 33-year old did not take any names but his comments could well be directed towards the then head coach Ravi Shastri, who was widely praised publicly for the team's performance.

Known for his flamboyance, Shastri has been very vocal in media interactions about the team's turnaround and victories in Australia.

"After that, the reactions from people or those who took credit or what was said in the media, 'I did this' or 'This was my decision', or 'This was my call', it was for them to talk about," Rahane further said.

"From my end, I knew what decisions I took on the field and what decisions I took on my instincts. Yes, we talked with the management too but I used to laugh about it, that is what I did on the field, I never talk much about myself or praise myself. But what I did there, I knew," he added.

However, Rahane has been struggling with his batting form in recent times. According to many experts, he is in the twilight of his career. In fact, many feel that he has already played his final Test for India.

But, the senior batter, who was stripped of vice-captaincy last December, remains unaffected by the criticism.

"I just smile when people say my career is finished, people who know the sport don't talk like that - everyone knows what happened in Australia/even before it, my contribution in red ball - people who love the sport will talk sensibly," said Rahane.

