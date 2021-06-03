Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI): The six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners on Thursday once again reiterated their support and backing for the tournament and the Pakistan Cricket Board while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9.

The team owners expressed their happiness following the online session in which details of the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were confirmed.

Islamabad United's Ali Naqvi in an official release said Pakistan Super League is Pakistan's marquee event. "I am delighted that after days of hard work and overcoming all surprises, we are now ready to resume the tournament on June 9. Nothing comes easy in life, and I think this event has tested the patience, crisis management, and event planning skills of the PCB as well as all the team owners to the limits."

"The silver lining in the 9 June start is that all the players will get a week of training and practice, which will help them put up their best performance and justify the decision of the PCB and the team owners to hold the tournament in Abu Dhabi," he added.

The remaining PSL 2021 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24 before the Pakistan men's side departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on June 25.

There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. The Eliminator 2 match will be played on June 22 and the final on June 24. On June 9, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in what will be the 15th match of the tournament.

Karachi Kings' Salman Iqbal said: "We all need to understand these are unprecedented and evolving times. What remains unchanged is that this is Pakistan's league and it is our collective obligation that we make it a success. I am happy that after days of hard work and overcoming unexpected challenges, the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is ready to resume on June 9. Let's all get behind this and help this brand get stronger and bigger than ever."

The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar.

United and Qalandars resumed training on Wednesday evening, while the other four sides will start training from Thursday. Players and player support personnel, who have completed the mandatory seven-day room isolation and returned three negative tests, are allowed to integrate with their sides and participate in training sessions.

To make this schedule work in the best interest of the event, players, commercial partners, and franchises, the PCB, in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has agreed to delay the departure of the Pakistan men's side players and players support personnel from Abu Dhabi to June 25. (ANI)

