Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Ahead of the French Open 2022 semi-finals clash against Alexander Zverev on Friday, the 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal said that he is excited to play in his next match and it will another big challenge.

In a remarkable victory, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal has beaten World number 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Joins Hands With Noida-Based Edtech Startup Classplus.

Nadal has beaten Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to secure a place in the semi-finals. The 13-time Roland Garros champion will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

"I am excited to win the semi-finals of course. It will be a big day as another big challenge is coming. The first thing I need to do is play very well. Alexander Zverevis a great player and I can say one of the best in the world. So for me to keep my chances high and to go through I have to play with determination from the beginning to the end," Rafael Nadal said in an official video posted by Roland Garros.

Also Read | India vs South Africa: Proteas T20I Team Arrives in New Delhi Ahead of Five-Match Series.

Spaniard will be facing Germany's Alexander Zverev, who defeated Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the men's singles category on Tuesday. Zverev took down his Spanish counterpart by 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Nadal is known as the king of clay--he has won the French open maximum no of times (13) and has only lost thrice in the French (to Djokovic incidentally on two of 3 occasions). Nadal lost to Djokovic in the semi-final last year in 4 sets.

Also, Nadal won the Australian Open this year. Had Djokovic won the French Open 2022, he would have become the first man in the Open Era to complete 3 career Grand Slams- beating his own record. Djokovic completed his second career Grand Slam in French Open 2021. Nadal also completed his second career Grand Slam in the Australian Open 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)