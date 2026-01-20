Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): When the Men's Hockey India League first burst onto the scene in 2013, Odisha's presence was modest but meaningful. Six players from the state featured in the inaugural season, quietly carrying forward a legacy rooted in tribal belts, dusty training grounds and an unshakeable love for the sport.

Thirteen years later, as the Men's Hero HIL 2025-26 unfolds, that number has nearly tripled, according to a release.

This season, 16 players from Odisha are part of the league -- a 10-player increase, translating to a 166.7% increase compared to the inaugural edition. Beyond the numbers, it reflects the steady transformation of Odisha into one of India's most reliable production lines.

Back in 2013, Amit Rohidas, Stanli Minz, Arvind Kujur, Sushant Tirkey, Suresh Toppo, and Birendra Lakra from Odisha were part of the HIL.

At the time, they were exceptions rather than the norm -- familiar names to domestic hockey followers, but far from symbols of a statewide system. Moreover, they were competing at a time when the league itself was finding its feet and structured talent pathways were still evolving. For many of them, simply sharing the field with global stars was a breakthrough.

Fast forward to today, and Odisha's players are no longer fringe participants. They are spread across franchises, embedded in starting line-ups, and trusted in key roles.

From defenders to midfield engines and attacking options, Odisha's representation now cuts across positions and team strategies.

Amit Rohidas remains the only player to feature in both the maiden edition of the league and the ongoing season -- a living bridge between two eras of Odisha hockey. From a young defender finding his feet in 2013 to a seasoned international anchoring the backline for the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in 2025-26, his career traces the same upward curve as his home state's hockey fortunes.

Also, the surge from six to sixteen players has not happened by chance; over the last decade, Odisha has invested heavily in grassroots development through district- and block-level competitions, high-performance centres, and the state-run academy system.

Also, they have built infrastructure with international-standard venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and have given consistent exposure by hosting World Cups, Pro League, and other international tournaments.

For young players from Sundargarh, Simdega-border villages, and tribal belts, hockey is no longer just tradition -- it is aspiration, a viable professional pathway and identity.

Where earlier generations relied on standout performances in national championships to get noticed, today's players are groomed through structured systems, sports hostels, and elite junior tournaments, and where Odisha once contributed individuals, it now contributes systems.

As the crowded Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar celebrate the Men's Hero HIL final leg this season, the surge in Odisha players offers a quieter but powerful narrative running parallel to the goals and results, and if the trend continues, this season's figure may soon look like just another stepping stone. (ANI)

