New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab's Ganemat Sekhon underlined her supremacy in skeet shooting in India, winning a second successive national championship title with a confident display in the individual women's final here on Tuesday.

Ganemat shot down 50 out of the 60 allotted final targets, to comfortably relegate state-mate Asees Chhina, who managed 46 hits, to silver.

Also Read | Why is Sri Lanka Not Part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Reason Behind Their Omission As CT Schedule is Out.

Olympian Raiza Dhillon took bronze.

Also at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, recently crowned World University Games champion Bhavtegh Singh Gill made it a clean sweep for Punjab in the senior skeet competitions, bagging his maiden national title with a score of 54 in the men's skeet final.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

Fatehbir Singh Shergill of Air India shot three targets less for silver while Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh bagged the bronze with 43 hits out of the first 50 targets.

In Bhopal, where the rifle nationals are underway at the M.P. State Academy Shooting range, Karthik Sabari Raj and R. Narmada Nithin of Tamil Nadu bossed the 10m air rifle mixed team competition with a relatively comfortable 16-6 win over a strong Railway pairing of Olympian Arjun Babuta and recent ISSF World Cup Finals medal winner Sonam Uttam Maskar.

The host state's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Gautami Bhanot won bronze. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)