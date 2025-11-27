Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Dallalmuon Gangte delivered a captain's performance as he scored a sublime hat-trick to guide India to a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D clash at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The result marked India's first win of the campaign after their 1-1 draw with Palestine last Saturday, and kept their qualification hopes firmly alive. Yang Hao-wei had given Chinese Taipei an early lead, and the sides went into half-time level at 1-1, but India's sharpness and composure told in the second half, as per the AIFF website.

Also Read | ICC Rates Perth Pitch 'Very Good' After AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 Opener Ends in Two Days.

The win lifted India to second place in the group with four points, level with leaders Iran, who played a 1-1 draw with Lebanon earlier on Wednesday, but behind on goal difference.

For Chinese Taipei, the defeat confirmed their elimination as they occupy the bottom spot in the group with just one point from three matches. Lebanon and Palestine have three and two points, respectively.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Jess Jonassen Pulls Out of Women's Premier League Auction Due to Injury, Other Left-Arm Spinners in Sharp Focus.

The match, however, began in the worst possible manner for India. Chinese Taipei, recovering from a bruising 0-5 defeat to Iran, struck in only the fourth minute. Ou Yang-qi exploited space in the middle and squared the ball to an unmarked Yang Hao-hei, who steered it past India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar to stun the hosts.

But to their credit, the Blue Colts did not panic even though they were forced to chase the game. Gradually, they regained their rhythm, stitched together meaningful spells of possession, and began to stretch the Chinese Taipei back line through their pacy wingers.

India's persistence was rewarded in the 32nd minute, when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam produced a perfectly measured delivery from the left. Captain Gangte, completely unmarked, guided his first-time finish into the bottom corner with composure to restore parity.

The second half belonged entirely to India. They tightened their structure, pressed with greater clarity, and displayed a renewed urgency in the final third. The second goal came in the 77th minute, and it was all about Gangte this time. A defensive clearance fell invitingly to him at the edge of the area. With superb control and presence of mind, he drove a low, precise effort into the bottom corner, leaving Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Lin Cheng-en no chance.

Barely two minutes later, the skipper completed his hat-trick in sensational style. Collecting the ball outside the box, Gangte unleashed a fierce left-footed strike that flew into the net, sealing India's dominance and sending the home crowd into raptures.

From there, India managed the remainder of the match with maturity, denying Chinese Taipei any real route back. The Blue Colts' next test awaits on Friday, November 28, against Lebanon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)