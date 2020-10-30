Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Chris Gayle missed his hundred by a whisker as Kings XI Punjab posted 185 for four against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL match here on Friday.

Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while Rahul hit 46 off 41 after KXIP were sent in to bat by RR skipper Steve Smith.

Jofra Archer (2/26) and Ben Stokes (2/32) took two wickets each for RR.

Brief Score:

Kings XI Punjab: 185 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 99; Ben Stokes 2/32). PTI

