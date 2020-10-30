Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of Indian Premier League 2020. MI vs DC clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for MI vs DC clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to secure a place in IPL 2020 playoffs and Delhi Capitals could join them with a win in this fixture. Delhi Capitals, currently are third in the points table with 14 points and would be hoping to secure the top two spots to get a slight advantage in the knockout rounds. Shreyas Iyer’s team have lost their last three games in the league and would hope to end the poor run of results. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians batsman has been in sensational form and should be the captain for your MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in this season and has three 50+ scores in his last six innings, scoring at an average of over 60.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian has been a very part of Delhi Capitals line-up this season and being an all-rounder gives to the opportunity to gain points with bat as well as the ball. Marcus Stoinis has been among wickets and has scored some crucial runs lower down the order and in quick rate as well.

MI vs DC Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Likely Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals (Likely Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

