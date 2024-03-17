Frankfurt (Germany), Mar 17 (AP) Germany midfielder Svenja Huth announced her retirement from international soccer Sunday ahead of the Paris Olympics.

With 88 games played for Germany since 2011, Huth was the third most-experienced member of the squad that booked its place at the Olympics with a third-place finish in the Nations League last month.

Huth won the 2013 European Championship with Germany and the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She scored 14 international goals.

Huth said in a statement that she enjoyed her time with the national team, but it was “physically and mentally challenging and draining” to continue playing.

Huth will continue to play for her club team Wolfsburg, where she was a Champions League runner-up last season. She is a two-time Champions League winner and three-time German Bundesliga champion. (AP)

