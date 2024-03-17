Manchester United are set for a high-voltage clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup 2023-24 quarterfinal at their home in Old Trafford. Despite a poor start to the season, Manchester United have found some footing under their feet as they won seven of the last nine games and have moved up to the 7th position in the Premier League 2023-24 points table. The wins also involve the 1-0 fifth round victory in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest. The game was largely cagey, but it was the experienced campaigner Casemiro who found the scoring opportunity in the 89th minute powering the Red Devils into the quarterfinal. Erik Ten Hag's men will look for a deep run in the competition like they did last season when they reached the final. Although beating in-form Liverpool will be a tough challenge. Manchester City and Second-Tier Coventry City Reach FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinals; Tottenham Hotspur Beaten Heavily By Fulham in Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile are in a red-hot form across all competitions. Despite them dropping points in the Premier League to Manchester City, it was mostly due to their conversion failure and not due to quality of performance. They have blown Sparta Prague to tatters in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 encounter, winning the game by a margin of 6-1. It would still seem natural to be in form with the quality of players they has but the truth is, they are stretched as thin as possible in terms of squad depth due to numerous injuries affecting the side.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United and Liverpool will square off in the quarterfinal clash at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, March 17. The match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it will start at 09:00 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). England Captain Harry Kane Could Miss Brazil and Belgium Games After Injuring Ankle in Bundesliga 2023–24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Liverpool are carrying momentum behind them and are likely to dominate Manchester United for a win away from home.

