New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The LEGEN-Z T10 League has officially unveiled its roster of star international cricketers for its inaugural season. South African legends Herschelle Gibbs and Makhaya Ntini, Sri Lanka's opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, New Zealand's veteran batter Ross Taylor, former India all-rounders Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan and former Australian skipper Aaron Finch are among the international players.

India's grassroots talent is excited and ready to share the field with world-class names. The LEGEN-Z T10 League, built on the powerful slogan "Gali Se TV Tak", has already created a massive buzz among cricket lovers and aspiring players.

The 74 Indian players who have been handpicked from local streets after the trials await a great opportunity to play with their favourite cricketer. From being fans and watching legends on television, they are now teammates in the same dugout.

This transformation -- from gully to global, from streets to stadiums is the very essence of "Gali Se TV Tak." Their journey is a rags-to-riches sporting fairytale, which itself is proof that if you have talent, dreams do come true.

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of The LEGEN-Z T10 League and former India pacer, said: "To see players like Ross Taylor, Dilshan, and Yusuf Pathan playing alongside raw Indian talent is a dream come true for us. Our goal has always been to blend grassroots talent with international experience."

Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder and CEO of the league, added: "The LEGEN-Z T10 League is about giving recognition and a platform to undiscovered talent. With these global icons coming on board, the dream of taking tennis ball cricket from the gullies to television is becoming a powerful reality for us."

Speaking about the local players, Co-founder and CMO of the League, Meenakshi Aggarwal said, " Watching boys from local gullies share the field with global legends is a proof of how dreams can become reality with the right platform and support. The LEGEN -Z T10 League truly represents the new India."

Surender Agarwal, COO, The LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "During the trials, we were truly impressed by the raw talent and passion we witnessed from every corner of the country. The energy, skill, and determination these players brought to the field assured us that India's streets are brimming with future stars."

Ravikant Bhatt, Chief of Cricket Advisory Committee, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "We've scouted talent from the corners of the country, places where dreams are often bigger than resources. These 74 players represent the soul of Indian tennis ball cricket. Their hunger, discipline, and raw potential convinced us they were ready for the big stage."

Full squad

Team MP Spartans:Herschelle Gibbs (Captain), Lakshita Ranasinghe, Rashard Fuller, Makhaya Ntini, Akshay Rathod, Surjeet Singh Deol, Pavan Bhardwaj, Honey Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Rohit Manjhi, Abhishek Pathak, Dinesh Kumar, Rohit, Amey Shinde, Prashant V K, Ashish Gavit

Team Southern United:Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Martin Guptill, Brown Williams, Parwinder Awana, Nayeem Mohammed, Mandeep Awana, Nilimesh Roy, Shivam Kulthe, Gupta Manish, Akash Kumar, Yuvraj Rao, Akbar Baig, Kalvick Ray, Adnan Bin Khalid, Ravi Swami, Jay Kumar

Team Royal Challengers Delhi:Ross Taylor (Captain), Keith Ingram, Praveen Kumar, Anureet Singh, Fazil Ali, Nimesh Patel, Abhishek Yadav, Kohinoor Turki, Ravi Kumar Dixit, Kshitij, Pandurang Magar, Shivesh Pandey, Mohammad Yasir, Yuvraj Uike, Arjun Vasita, Vijendra Singh Nagarwal

Team Rajasthan Raiders:Yusuf Pathan (Captain), Shaun Marsh, Eddie Lilele, Jerome Chinia, Ashish Goyal, Ved Prakash Manda, Shubham Rastogi, Anas Kaagzi, Vijay Meena, Himanshu Kumar, Abhishek Bhati, Saurabh Pandey, Nikhil Singh Pawar, Nafish, Atul Chandela, OMSAI Rathod

Team Mumbai Stars:Irfan Pathan (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Thandi Thasabala, Paveen Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Shaurya Chakre, Rajendra Sakpal, Himanshu Gautam, Tushar Dangodra, Nikhil Patil, Mayank Walia, Ankit Raj, Surjeet Tinku, Nitish Vishwakarma, Chintan Vavadiya, Abhay Pratap Singh, Sachin Paswan

Team Bengal Tigers:Aaron Finch (Captain), Christofer Mpofu, Sudeep Tyagi, Yassen, Mohd Hussain, Umang Sethi, Kevin Rodrigues, Mohammad Mujtaba, Refar Ali, Mohammad Naaz, Sorabh Soni, Pramod Kumar, Avinash Rana, Raj Shekhar Malik, Manas Dutta, Vipin Verma, Priyanshu Pratap. (ANI)

