Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul made resolute fifties as India gallantly fought England bowlers to reach 174 for two at stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Gill (78 batting) and Rahul (87 batting) added 174 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai.

Also Read | Indian Cricket Team Schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Check List of Matches for Men in Blue in Eight-Nation Tournament.

Sudharsan in the first over of the second innings itself to pacer Chris Woakes.

The visitors now trail England by 137 runs..

Also Read | Will Neymar Play in Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

India started their second innings 311 runs behind England after the hosts made an imposing 669 all out in their first dig.

England extended their grip on the match through skipper Ben Stokes who made his 14th Test hundred, a 198-ball 141.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler with a four-wicket haul.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out & 174/2 in 63 overs (Gill batting 78, KL Rahul batting 87; Woakes 2/48) vs England: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)