Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Golf Resort have joined hands to launch a new event, the Glade One Masters 2021. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Glade One Golf Resort in Ahmedabad from February 23-26.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on February 27. The PGTI will be holding an event at the Glade One Golf Resort for the first time. The tournament, the ninth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh.

The Glade One championship golf course designed by Gary Player is a testament to the versatility of the world's leading golf course design firm. Each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.

The unique format for the tournament is as follows: The first two rounds will comprise of nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise of 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as international winners Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi along with the highest-ranked Indian in the world Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind.

Arshpreet Thind, General Manager, Glade One Golf Resort, said, "Glade One is delighted to host its first men's professional tournament in partnership with PGTI, the Glade One Masters 2021. Our team has worked relentlessly to put together this event and we are confident that it's going to be a memorable experience for both the players and hosts."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We're delighted to add a new tournament and venue to the PGTI schedule with the staging of the inaugural Glade One Masters at the Glade One Golf Resort & Club, Ahmedabad. We thank Glade One for their support to PGTI in these challenging times." (ANI)

