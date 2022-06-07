London [UK], June 7 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced that Great Britain's Lawn Tennis Association has been selected to host the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The Finals will be played on indoor hard courts at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 8 to 13.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Dismisses Speculation That He and Former Skipper Joe Root Had Strained Relations.

This is the fourth occasion that Great Britain has hosted the Finals of the largest annual international team competition in women's sport. Launched in 1963 as the Federation Cup, the first event was held at London's Queen's Cub, with Billie Jean King herself a member of the winning US team. The competition went on to be held in Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.

Great Britain, as the host nation, will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and USA in the Finals to compete for the chance to become 2022 world champions.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Sign Manipuri Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh.

The Finals will see these 12 nations compete in four round-robin groups of three nations, with the four group winners qualifying for the semi-finals.

In alignment with the ITF's Advantage All strategy to encourage more women and girls play tennis, the LTA is putting a special focus on placing tennis at the forefront of women's sport in Great Britain. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals event will be used to raise awareness of tennis as the most established mixed gender sport and encourage more women and girls in the UK to get on the court for the first time.

ITF President David Haggerty in a statement said: "We are delighted to be bringing the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals to Glasgow. The LTA presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process. They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow, and we look forward to having the women's World Cup of Tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans from around the world in an electric atmosphere, at the culmination of the women's tennis season."

British Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to build the profile of women's tennis and focus attention on women's sport. The entire team are very excited about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week."

Scott Lloyd, Chief Executive of the LTA said: "We have said that we were ambitious to bring more major events to Great Britain and raise the profile of tennis across the whole year, and I'm delighted that Glasgow will be hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as well as the Davis Cup Finals Group stage this year."

"The first ever finals were held in Great Britain in 1963, and it's brilliant that the finals will be returning here for the first time since 1991. This gives us a great chance to open tennis to more people and create special memories that we hope will inspire the next generation of players," Lloyd added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)