Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday announced the signing of midfielder Mahip Adhikari from the second division team Garhwal FC for the upcoming I-League season.

Mahip was one of the top performers in the I-League qualifiers held recently.

"New Malabarian Alert!! We have signed midfielder Mahip Adhikari from Garhwal FC. He was one of the top performers in the I-League qualifiers held recently. Welcome Mahip to Gokulam," the club tweeted.

Earlier in August, the I-league club Gokulam Kerala FC parted ways with head coach Fernando Santiago Varela.

The Argentine-Spanish coach had two stints with Malabarians - in 2017-18 and 2019-20 season. In the first season, he won Kerala Premier League and had to return back to Spain due to personal reasons before the start of the I-league season. (ANI)

