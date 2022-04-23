Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala continued to show their dominance in the Indian Women's League as they bagged another emphatic 9-0 victory over Hans Women FC here on Saturday.

The Malabar side completely dominated the game, riding on the brilliance of India international Manisha Kalyan who scored a brace.

Also Read | KKR vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Last Over Thriller.

Captain Dangmei Grace scored the opener for Gokulam in the first minute of the game. A screamer from Ashalata Devi in the 18th minute increased the lead to 2-0.

Manisha then struck twice in the 21st and 26th minutes before she turned provider for Ghanaian international Elshaddai in the first half added time.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Before that, defender Samiksha struck from a long-ranger in the 45th minute as Gokulam led 6-0 at half time.

Gokulam continued the mayhem in the second half with Elshaddai scoring her second goal of the day in the 47th minute.

Substitute Win Theingi Tun made it 8-0 in the 66th minute with a headed goal from a beautiful Dalima Chhibber cross.

Finally, Jyoti completed the route by tapping in a rebound from Hans custodian.

After the win, Gokulam remained at the top of the table with nine points from three matches without conceding a single goal so far.

In another match, PIFA and Sirvodem SC played out a goalless draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)