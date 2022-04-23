Inter Milan will aim to continue their good form in Serie A when they host Roma on Saturday, April 23. The match would be played at San Siro and is set to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending champions will have a great chance of gaining the top spot on the Serie A 2021-22 table with a two-point lead over their city rivals AC Milan. But doing that is surely not going to be an easy task, given the fact that Roma are in good form as well. As a matter of fact, they are undefeated in 13 Serie A matches and are entering this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Napoli. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta

Roma are placed fifth on the points table and they consolidate their spot provided they win this game. While Inter will hope Lautaro Martinez finds the net, Roma will root for Tammy Abraham to continue his good form. Both these strikers have 15 wickets each to their name. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Inter Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Inter Milan vs Roma match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Roma match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Roma match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

