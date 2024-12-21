Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Telugu Titans have enjoyed one of their best seasons in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) this year and still retain an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs after a memorable victory over the Puneri Paltan.

However, with the PKL playoffs qualification looking challenging, Vijay Malik emphasised that winning and losing are part of the game.

"Looking back at the season, as athletes, we experience ups and downs, and certain moments didn't go our way in previous games, which affected our results. Winning or losing is part of the game," Malik said in a release from the PKL.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their playoff qualification, the Telugu Titans can take immense pride in their PKL Season 11 performance. After enduring several forgettable seasons in recent years, the team managed to take the playoff race to their final game. Trinadh Reddy, CEO of Telugu Titans, reflected candidly on their turnaround this season.

"In previous years, we had stars in the team, but injuries and a lack of support for Pawan Sehrawat affected us. This year, in PKL Season 11, our first major change was bringing in Krishan Kumar Hooda as head coach. We also built a strong support system around Pawan, with players like Vijay Malik, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, and some talented youngsters stepping up," Trinadh said.

He further elaborated, "When Pawan was injured for a period during the season, Vijay and the rest of the team stepped up to shoulder the responsibility. Having an experienced coach like Krishan Kumar Hooda, along with assistant coach Rakesh Kumar, has been instrumental in turning things around for us this year."

Ending the league stage of PKL Season 11 with a resounding win, Vijay Malik shared a heartfelt message for the fans. He said, "Our fans have been incredible, consistently supporting us throughout the season, even when things weren't going well. Their love and encouragement have been a constant source of motivation."

Trinadh Reddy echoed this sentiment, adding, "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our fans for their unwavering support. Whether it was Hyderabad, Noida, or Pune, the Telugu Titans fans have shown up in the stadiums to cheer us on, and we are truly grateful for their love." (ANI)

