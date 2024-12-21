South Africa will face off against visitors Pakistan in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series. The final limited-overs match before the Test series will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, and start at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 22, Sunday. Fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the final ODI between the Proteas and Men in Green in Johannesburg. Heinrich Klaasen Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for ICC Code of Conduct Breach in SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

Pakistan outclassed South Africa in SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024, where they won the contest by 81 runs and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. For Pakistan, their veterans Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah came to the party and helped their nation become the only side to beat South Africa thrice at home in ODIs in the 21st century. Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in On-Field Argument During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Kamran Ghulam (PAK), Rassie van der-Dussen (SA)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (SA)

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Kamran Ghulam (PAK), Rassie van der-Dussen (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), and Naseem Shah (SA).

