Melbourne, Oct 6 (AP) Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch has said it is "great to see they (England) are coming down" following reports that captain Joe Root and other players have given their consent to the Ashes tour to Australia later this year.

Finch, speaking before his team's departure to the UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup, said on Wednesday "I sympathise fully with them, they have been dragged from pillar to post with their schedule".

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Dubai International Stadium.

English media reported that some of the England players have had talks with Cricket Australia officials and are satisfied with the bubble-life conditions stipulated for the players and their families.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a press release that players have been given time till end of this week to decide on travelling for the Ashes tour. (AP)

Also Read | Will Indian Cricket Team Have New Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2021?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)