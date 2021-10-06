The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021. This will be the first match of the day since there are a couple of games which are to be played. While CSK has already made it to the top four and also made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2021, KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will be wanting to end their season with a win. If MS Dhoni and men win a game here and they could be in the top two. Now, in this article, we shall be looking at the weather and pitch report for the game. CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 53.

So since this is an afternoon match, so the weather in Dubai will be hot and will continue to be the same. At the start of the match, we would have the temperatures reading 37 degrees and then with each passing hour, the temperature will be coming down. There would be zero precipitation levels and the sun will be blazing for the entire game. So overall it will be quite a hot day. Now, let's have a look at the weather below:

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Dubai is said to provide adequate assistance to the bowlers and the batsmen. We have seen a few high-scoring games in the game. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).