With Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) nearing its end, the focus will soon shift to Indian cricket team who will take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman and starts from October 17 onwards. India’s campaign starts against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Meanwhile, fans will be excited to see the Virat Kohli-led side in action. Often during the World Cup, teams don new kits for the mega tournament. Team India have been donning the retro jersey since November last year. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team and has inked a three-year deal with BCCI from November 2020. MPL have since then introduced retro kit (1992 World Cup themed jersey) for both One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is. Earlier, India would don different jerseys for ODIs and T20Is. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison; Here’s How the Two Star Batsmen Fare Against Each Other in T20Is.

In the last ODI series against Sri Lanka, India used the retro kit. There are chances that Indian cricket team will wear a brand new jersey at the T20 World Cup 2021. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Once we have the confirmed details we will surely get back with an update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).