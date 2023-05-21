Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged.

Also Read | What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore?.

The Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Also Read | MI Stay Alive in IPL Playoff Race After Dominating 8-Wicket Win Against SRH, Rajasthan Royals Out of Top Four Race.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)