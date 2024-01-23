Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan lived up to its billing as they played out a thrilling 32-32 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Tuesday.

Guman Singh was the star on the night for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh notched 6 tackle points in the match.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a couple of raid points as the Puneri Paltan took the lead at 4-2 in the third minute. Sanket Sawant also joined the party with tackles against Heidarali Ekrami and Guman Singh to help the Pune side extend their lead further. However, Ekrami caught out Gaurav Khatri and kept U Mumba in the game at 5-7.

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba exchanged a couple of tackle points as the Pune side continued to lead at 10-7 in the 13th minute. However, Bittu tackled Mohit Goyat and kept his team in the contest at 9-10. Moments later, Guman Singh pulled off a SUPER RAID to help U Mumba inflict an ALL OUT and take a decent lead at 15-11. Thereafter, Guman Singh effected a couple of raids as the Mumbai side stayed in the lead at 19-17 at the end of the first half.

Mohit Goyat effected a magnificent raid in the opening minutes of the second half but U Mumba still held the lead at 21-19, according to a release. Goyat continued to showcase his brilliance as the Puneri Paltan reduced U Mumba to just two members on the mat. The Pune side inflicted an ALL OUT soon after and inched ahead at 25-23 in the 27th minute. However, Guman Singh continued to shine as U Mumba levelled the scores at 26-26.

Thereafter, both sides played out a neck-to-neck battle and were locked at 30-30 in the 37th minute. U Mumba tackled Aslam Inamdar, but Ekrami caught out Shadloui to level the scores once again. Goyat effected a raid and put the Pune side in front at 32-31 with just 50 seconds left on the clock. However, Rane picked up a bonus point to lock the scores at 32-32. Thereafter, Aslam Inamdar decided to run down the clock and settle for a tie in the end. (ANI)

