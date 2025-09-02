By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will provide 10 boats on Tuesday to fasten the rescue work in the flood-affected areas in Punjab, while his wife and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and her co-star Raj Kundra lend a helping hand in the flood-affected area Ajnala in Amritsar.

"I have been to affected areas myself. It's a difficult time for all of our people in Punjab. We are helping each other. I thank all the Jathebadhis and different organisations that are out there helping to rescue people. I have requested PM Modi to help us in this difficult time. We are food bowls of India. Requesting more people to come forward to help. Punjab stand with everyone's problem now. Show your support to Punjab and the people of Punjab," Harbhajan Singh said to ANI.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian, the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock.

The Minister stated that, so far, 15,688 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).

To provide immediate relief, the state government has set up 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424). So far, 1,044 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur alone accounting for 321 villages, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82).

The worst-hit district is Gurdaspur, where nearly 1.45 lakh people have been impacted. Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562) are also among the districts most severely affected. To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns with 8 on standby, along with engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, visited the flood-hit Miani village on Monday and interacted with people living in the relief camp set up at the Government High School. District administrations have been instructed to expedite damage assessments so that timely compensation can be extended to affected families. (ANI)

