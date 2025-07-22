Durham [UK], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first visiting batter to score three Women's ODI centuries in England. She achieved this feat in her outing against England in the 3rd ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday.

Kaur smashed bowlers all over the Riverside Ground to complete 4000 ODI runs, becoming only the third Indian woman batter to slam 4000 runs behind Smriti Mandhana and legendary Mithali Raj.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

Kaur slammed a brilliant 102 off 84 balls, including 14 fours. She smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian women batter in ODI.

The Indian skipper now has 4069 runs in 149 ODIs, with seven hundreds and 19 fifties at an average of 37.67 and strike rate of 75.92 and a best score of 171*.

Also Read | BCCI to Come in Ambit of National Sports Governance Bill 2025: Sources.

Coming to the match, a stellar century from the Indian skipper Kaur powered India to 318/5 against England. Richa Ghosh slammed 38 off 18 balls with a strike rate of 211.11.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against England at Chester-le-Street with the series level at 1-1. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for India. The duo added 64 before Rawal was removed for 26 in the 13th over by Charlie Dean.

England soon after removed Mandhana for 45 in the 18th over. Her innings included five fours, and the Indian skipper walked out on the crease alongside Harleen Deol. Kaur and Deol added 81 runs for the fourth wicket before Deol was removed by Lauren Bell for 45 off 65 balls, including four fours, and Jemimah Rodrigues joined Kaur in the middle.

She also completed her seventh hundred in one day. Kaur, alongside Rodrigues, added 110 runs for the fifth wicket before Rodrigues, after an impactful innings of 50 off 45 balls, was removed in the 46th over by Lauren Filer.

Brief score: India-W 318/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur 102, Jemimah Rodrigues 50; Sophie Ecclestone 1/28). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)