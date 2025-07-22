Harmanpreet Kaur continues her good form in the ODIs as she scored a sensational century during the India Women vs England Women third ODI at the Chester-le-Street. She came in after India got a good start and then started dominating the England bowlers and powered India Women to a strong total by scoring century in just 82 deliveries. Harmanpreet became the second fastest Indian Women's cricketer to score a century. Although her innings had no maximums, she struck 14 boundaries to get to triple figures. ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Enjoys Scenic Train Ride From London-Newcastle Ahead of Series Decider Against England (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur Scores Second-Fastest ODI Century By an Indian in Women's ODIs

1⃣0⃣2⃣ runs 8⃣4⃣ deliveries 1⃣4⃣ fours A sensational knock by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the series decider 💯👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/8sa2H24aBL#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/jkv2aRLSLL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2025

