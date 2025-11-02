Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur overtook legendary Australian batter Belinda Clark to have the most runs across all ICC Women's ODI World Cup knockout matches.

During the title clash against South Africa at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the Indian skipper scored 20 in 29 balls, with two fours, being a part of a vital half-century stand with Deepti Sharma.

Now in four innings across all ICC knockout matches, Harmanpreet has made 331 runs at an average of 110.33, with a century and two fifties. Her best knock came against Australia during the 2017 semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 171*. Against the same opposition during this year's semifinal, she played a vital knock of 89 in 88 balls, having a record-breaking 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues to lead India's record-breaking 339 run-chase.

At the second place is now Belinda, with 330 runs in six innings at an average of 55.00, with four fifties and a best score of 91.

Harmanpreet ends this World Cup with 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50, with a best score of 89 and two half-centuries.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA. (ANI)

