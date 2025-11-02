Shafali Verma came in the India Women squad as a replacement player after Pratika Rawal got ruled out from the competition due to injury. She didn't make a mark in the semifinal but produced a solid all-round performance in the final against South Africa Women. Shafali scored a brilliant 87 during India's innings and then came into the attack with the ball in the middle overs and scalped two important wickets in the gap of just seven deliveries giving India an edge in the game. She first trapped Sune Luus resulting in a caught and bowled and then got Marizanne Kapp strangled down leg. Her bowling shifted momentum and kept India alive in the game. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

Shafali Verma Picks Up 2 Wickets in 7 Balls

