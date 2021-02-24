Panchkula, Feb 24 (PTI) Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was on Wednesday re-elected as President of Table Tennis Federation of India for a four-year term.

Chautala was elected unanimously during the 84th annual meeting of the TTFI here, a press release issued by his party Jannayak Janta Party said.

Chautala said his endeavour would be to provide opportunities to maximum number of youngsters to represent the country and their respective states in international and national events.

