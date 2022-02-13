Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways as they defeated U Mumba 37-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday.

It was skipper Vikash Kandola and rising star Ashish Narwal who once again starred for Haryana Steelers, as the duo earned a total of 27 points between themselves to help their team pick up a crucial win in the race to the playoffs.

Vikash Kandola opened the scoring for Haryana Steelers with the first raid giving his team a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Vikash earned his second raid point to give his team a 2-1 lead.

In the 7th minute, Vijay Kumar got a tackle point as Haryana Steelers extended their lead to 6-5. In the 12th minute, Vikash Kandola won a Super Raid and Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 14-6.

Haryana Steelers played safe in the remainder of the first half and went into half time with an 18-13 lead.

U Mumba inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers in the first minute of the second half and closed down the gap to 16-18. But Surender Nadda earned a tackle point a couple of minutes later to once again extend Haryana Steelers' lead by four points.

In the 25th minute, Vikash Kandola clinched a tackle point to extend Haryana Steelers' lead to 23-18. In the 29th minute, Ashish Narwal earned his second tackle to attain his second Super 10 of the season.

With just over nine minutes to go in the match, U Mumba closed down the gap to 22-24. But Vikash Kandola managed to get two consecutive successful raids to further extend the lead by four points and doing so achieved his eighth Super 10 of the season.

In the 36th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a two-point raid, solidifying Haryana Steelers' lead by 29-23.

With a minute left in the match, Haryana Steelers inflicted another All Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 34-25.

In the final minute, Ashish Narwal earned a raid point and Haryana Steelers won the match 37-26.

