New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have brought in Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross respectively. Devine and Cross will not feature in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 due to personal reasons, as per the WPL press release.

Graham, the Australian all-rounder, has played 5 T20Is and has 8 wickets to her name from the same. Garth has represented Australia in 59 T20Is, in addition to 56 ODIs and 4 Tests. She has 764 T20I runs and 49 T20I wickets. Garth had previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL. Graham and Garth join RCB for INR 30 Lakh each respectively.

Earlier, the defending champions of the WPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reinforced their squad with a meticulously crafted strategy during the WPL mini-auction, a franchise release said. With their four domestic picks, RCB has strengthened their roster with players who bring versatility, depth, and a competitive edge, while staying true to their bold and fearless brand of cricket.

Among their notable acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder bought for Rs 1.2 crore, whose control and consistency add a crucial dimension to RCB's spin department. Joining her are pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each acquired for Rs 10 lakh, according to a release from the franchise.

Heading into the auction, RCB had Rs 3.25 crore in their purse and four slots to fill. All of these slots have been occupied by promising players from the domestic circuit, carefully selected to enhance RCB's established core and ensure a more dynamic and balanced squad.

Head coach Luke Williams emphasised that adaptability was the cornerstone of RCB's strategy, considering the unpredictable nature of venues and match conditions.

"We're delighted with the work our scouts have done throughout the season and during the camps we hosted, which allowed us to thoroughly evaluate players. Prema brings excellent control as a wrist spinner, a critical asset in T20 cricket, and strengthening our spin arsenal was a key priority. Additionally, the pace-bowling all-rounders provide the flexibility required to manage various match scenarios," Williams said in the RCB release.

He further highlighted the immediate impact the new recruits are expected to have: "We've built this squad with the upcoming tournament in mind, and we're confident these players can contribute to the XI straight away.

"RCB's 2024 title-winning season was marked by standout performances from players like Ellyse Perry, who clinched the Orange Cap with 347 runs, and Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap with 13 wickets. In October, RCB made a significant move to further strengthen their squad by trading in England's star top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, renowned for her composure under pressure.

With a balanced mix of seasoned internationals and emerging domestic talent, RCB is poised to maintain its dominance in the upcoming WPL season.

RCB squad for WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded), Prema Rawat (Rs. 1.20 crore), Joshitha VJ (Rs. 10 lakh), Raghvi Bist (Rs. 10 lakh), Jagravi Pawar (Rs. 10 lakh). (ANI)

