Dubai, Febuary 3: Tickets for the highly-anticipated clash between archrivals India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai were snapped up within minutes of going on sale on Monday. The rush was so intense that over 1,50,000 eager fans queued online, causing waiting times to exceed an hour. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. It is a group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be held on a hybrid model in Pakistan and UAE. How To Buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Online? Check Details To Buy Tickets for Upcoming Mega Tournament in Pakistan and UAE.

Residents and cricket enthusiasts alike were taken aback by the overwhelming demand for tickets for the marquee clash. Sudhashree, a Dubai resident, expressed her astonishment, saying, "I anticipated a long queue, but the speed at which tickets vanished was shocking. By the time I secured my place, only two categories remained, both beyond my budget."

Fans patiently queued for nearly an hour, only to find that tickets for the India-Pakistan showdown got sold out across nearly all categories, including the Dh2,000 Platinum and Dh5,000 Grand Lounge sections. With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium accommodating 25,000 spectators, the race for tickets highlighted the match’s immense popularity and significance.

Historically, an India vs Pakistan encounter not only electrifies the cricket world but also catalyzes economic activity. Anticipating a surge in visitor numbers, industry experts predicted heightened activity across hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors, with expectations of increased hotel bookings and rising airfares as fans from both nations converge on Dubai for the event. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

The two-week competition will see the top eight teams play 15 matches over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.

Hosts Pakistan will enter the competition as defending champions after winning the title in 2017 in England. They will open the 2025 tournament against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. The tournament is also the first global cricket competition Pakistan will be hosting since the Men’s ODI World Cup in 1996. India and Australia are the two most successful sides in the Champions Trophy, having won it twice each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).