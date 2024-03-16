Pune, Mar 16 (PTI) Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis has conducted a workshop, focussing on contemporary coaching methods and grassroots hockey development for domestic coaches.

The workshop was conducted on the sidelines of the ongoing 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here with an aim to upgrade the knowledge of the home-grown coaches, who are currently working with junior players.

The workshop was a part of HI's ongoing commitment to elevating coaching standards at the grassroots level.

During the session, Kruis highlighted the significance of instilling a sense of ownership in young athletes and stressed the value of active learning.

Kruis also underscored the importance of promoting broad motor development, advocating for exposing players to diverse styles and sports to establish a solid foundation of fundamental skills during their developmental stages.

Kruis emphasised the key points covered in the workshop.

"We delved into effective coaching strategies that prioritise interactive learning. Encouraging players to take ownership and articulate concepts themselves fosters a culture of learning from mistakes and boosts confidence," he said in a statement.

"This approach cultivates a supportive learning environment, moving away from mere competition where players seek to outshine each other.

"The importance of empowering grassroots coaches to provide top-quality coaching cannot be overstated. It is essential for athletes to establish strong fundamentals early on. This ensures a smoother transition for players entering the national setup," Kruis added.

