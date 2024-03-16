Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has refuted the recent reports claiming his hospitalisation and angioplasty, labeling them as 'fake'. On March 15, it was reported that Big B had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Andheri, Mumbai, for an angioplasty. "He underwent an angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health update," the sources had said. ISPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Disgusted' After Majhi Mumbai's Loss to Tigers of Kolkata, Tells His Team to Be 'Plucky Loser'

However, a new video that is doing rounds on the social media, shows the 'Don' actor smiling and greeting the paparazzi, while he attended the final match of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan About His Health Condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Amitabh is wearing a white hoodie, and black trousers, and came to support his team 'Majhi Mumbai'. The visuals show the 81-year-old actor talking to the paps, saying, "I am all fit... fake news." Earlier, in an Instagram post, Amitabh shared a happy picture with his son Abhishek Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The trio can be seen grossly engrossed in a conversation. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpses From Sunday Fan Meet Outside Jalsa, Says “ Yeh Nahi Hai to Kuch Nahi Hai” (Watch Video).

Big B At ISPL 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Big B captioned it as: "What a humbling experience this evening at the ISPL FINALS, to have spent time with the GREAT SACHIN.. and to learn and admire his incredible knowledge about cricket." Veteran actress Ila Arun commented: "Wow, you are full of life long live Amit ji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he next has Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Vettaiyan.

