Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signing of full-back Hira Mondal on a two-year deal that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old Mondal, who had earlier turned out for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, is the Blues' fifth signing under Simon Grayson, following the acquisitions of Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope.

The Kolkata-born full back made 16 appearances for SCEB in his debut season in the ISL.

Named in the I-League's team of the season for 2020-21 following a string of stellar performances for Mohammedan SC, Mondal signed a one-year deal with SC East Bengal in 2021.

The rookie was a standout performer in what was a rather difficult season for the Red-and-Gold brigade who finished at the bottom.

A full-back who loves to push forward into attacking positions, Mondal has previously turned out for Kolkata-based sides Rainbow SC, Tollygunge Agragami and Peerless, having started his youth career with Calcutta Port Trust in 2015.

"The core of the Indian team plays for BFC, and to think that I will be able to share a dressing room with them is an amazing feeling," said Mondal.

"I had never imagined that I would get an opportunity to move to a club like BFC so soon. I want to make the most of this experience and give my best both on and off the pitch."

Mondal, who won the GTA Governor's Gold Cup in 2018 with the East Bengal Reserves and the I-League 2nd Division with Mohammedan SC in 2020, has also represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

