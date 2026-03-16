By Jagdish Yadav

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Riding on the confidence of a historic double gold at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026, India men's lacrosse captain Anudeep Reddy believes the milestone has set the tone for the team's Olympic ambitions as they begin preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

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India scripted history in Riyadh as both the men's and women's teams clinched gold medals, defeating Iraq and Pakistan respectively, marking the country's first international triumph in the sport. For Reddy and his teammates, the victory was more than just a medal -- it was proof that a young sport in India could quickly make a mark on the global stage.

Reflecting on the achievement, the 27-year-old skipper said the moment was special for a team that had only been together for a few years.

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"The whole Indian team started playing just two and a half to three years ago. So getting to play at that stage and winning the gold medal was really a wonderful feeling, as well as this is India's first ever medal at the international stage in lacrosse. We are pretty happy with that," Reddy told ANI.

He added that the success has boosted the team's confidence ahead of the Olympic qualifiers. "I think it also has set a tone for the Olympic qualifiers as well as the 2028 Olympics," he said.

Lacrosse is one of the five sports added to the programme for the 2028 Summer Olympics, where the faster "sixes" format will be played. Reddy, who captains India in both field lacrosse and lacrosse sixes, explained the key differences between the two versions.

"The field lacrosse is more of a traditional version. It's played on a larger field, and it's a 10 versus 10 game. While lacrosse sixes is much faster. It's played on a shorter field, and it's 6 versus 6," he said.

He also highlighted the pace of the newer format, which consists of four eight-minute quarters. "Field lacrosse is played for around one hour, while lacrosse sixes is only for 32 minutes. It's extremely fast-paced," he explained.

India's preparations for LA28 are already underway, with the Asia-Pacific Olympic qualifiers scheduled to take place in Australia in October.

"We did play some of the international tournaments recently, and winning the double-gold at the Asian Lacrosse Games was one of the starting points for our preparation for the Olympics. We do have several national camps coming up in the next few months, as well as a couple of international tournaments," Reddy said.

Despite the recent success, the captain acknowledged that lacrosse in India is still in its early stages and largely driven by grassroots efforts.

"As of now, everything has been built from the grassroots. We've been pretty much doing everything by ourselves. The Lacrosse Association of India has been supporting us with whatever they can. But we are also expecting more support from the government," he said.

"I think once you get the government support, the support from the ministry, you'll have more structured preparation for the future," Reddy added.

The skipper himself did not begin his sporting journey with lacrosse. Like many of his teammates, he transitioned from another sport -- in his case, hockey.

"I was a hockey player before. While I was searching for different sports, I came across this sport. It was pretty interesting. It uses a lot of skills that are part of hockey," he said.

The team's diverse background is one of its defining features. Players come from multiple states and varied professions, ranging from students to working professionals and business owners.

"The youngest player is 15 years old (Narayan Lal Gameti), and the oldest player (Belagal Husseinsaab) is around 32 years old. Some of them are students, some of them are doing jobs, and some of them have their own business. Everybody has their own story," he said.

Training, too, is a collective effort. With players spread across the country, most practice happens at the state level, with national camps held every few months.

"We usually practice around two hours in the morning and around two to two-and-a-half hours in the evening. With the national players, we do camps every two or three months. That's when most of the actual practice happens," Reddy explained.

He also credited women's captain Sunita Meena for leading a more experienced women's side that has been competing internationally since 2023.

"The women's team basically has more history than the men's team in India. They have been playing lacrosse sixes since 2023 at the international level, while we started just in 2025," he noted.

Reddy also praised the role of national coach Neeraj Batra, a former hockey player and coach who has been guiding both the men's and women's teams.

Looking ahead, the Indian captain said the team is focused on upcoming tournaments, including the Asian Lacrosse Games in Chengdu in April and the crucial Asia-Pacific Olympic qualifiers later this year.

With the Asian Lacrosse Games gold boosting confidence and the Asia-Pacific Olympic qualifiers on the horizon, Reddy believes India's young lacrosse squad has only just begun its journey, and hopes the momentum will carry them all the way to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)