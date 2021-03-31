Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], March 31 (ANI): After being named as the Delhi Capitals skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he would try to give his 100 per cent in each game to hopefully end the franchise's title drought.

Pant uploaded a 10-second video on Twitter in which he can be heard saying: "Thank you for giving me this opportunity, I will try to give my 100 per cent each and every day. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year."

He captioned the post as: "Humbled at the opportunity to lead the franchise I've been part of for the past few years! Thank you @RickyPonting, the coaching staff, management, my teammates and the fans for your faith in me. @DelhiCapitals: Let's do this! #IPL2021."

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances. Ponting's remarks came as Pant was announced as Delhi Capitals skipper on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

"Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," tweeted Ponting.

Off late, Pant has been in remarkable form and he has given some match-winning performances in the series against Australia and England. Of all his performances, the ones in Brisbane (fourth Test against Australia) and Ahmedabad (fourth Test against England) stand out.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)