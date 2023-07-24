Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC announced the signing of Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen through their social media handle.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has over 380 career appearances, joins HFC on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Also Read | Minerva Academy FC Clinch Prestigious Gothia Cup U-13 Title in Sweden.

“I’m really happy to sign for the club and looking forward to the new season. We have a group of exciting youngsters with a nice mix of experienced players so I am sure we will have a great season ahead of us if we work hard every day,” Petteri Pennanen said in a official statement.

Having started his career with Kuopion Palloseura’s academy in his hometown, Pennanen has been a regular in Finnish football, with over 300 league appearances across divisions in his country.

Also Read | Max Verstappen Wins Hungarian GP 2023 To Extend Overall Lead in Formula One Driver Standings, Gives Red Bull Record 12th Straight Victory.

In his career, the midfielder has travelled the world, playing in the Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia, and also in the US. Having been capped for the Finnish National Team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top flight, for consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He was also named the Veikkausliiga’s Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also sported the captain’s armband.

Pennanen will get his first taste of Indian football next season and promises the HFC faithful that he will give his best right from the start.

“I promise I will give everything I have every single moment I step on the field. I like to keep the ball and my biggest strength is my passing and I hope I can add a few goals as well to my game,” he said.

Pennanen became the third new overseas signing at Hyderabad as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)