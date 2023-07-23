New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Minerva Academy FC became the first Indian team to win the prestigious Gothia Cup after beating Brazil's Ordin FC 3-1 in the Under-13 final in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Thiyam scored twice while Sanathoi struck once for Minerva in the final.

Also Read | IND 98/1 in 11.5 Overs At Lunch| India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 4: Covers Come On As Rain Stops Play.

Minerva scored 46 goals and conceded just two in the entire tournament, a release from the Punjab club said.

More than 150 clubs from across the world participated in the tournament. PTI PDS

Also Read | France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)