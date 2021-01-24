Manchester [UK], January 24 (ANI): Brazilian defender Alex Telles said he moved to Manchester United to play but heaped praise for teammate Luke Shaw and stressed how their competition for the left-back position is helping everybody.

Telles joined the club from FC Porto last summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to strengthen the squad, with a view to having two high-quality operators vying for each position in the team.

Since making his debut in the UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, Alex has racked up 12 appearances in total and could make it 13 in today's FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

"I'm very prepared to play. I'm also very happy with the performances of Luke and his hard work. I came here to play. And both I and Luke really develop together, both in training and games. I've played and have put in some good performances as well," Telles told the club's official website.

"United benefit from this as well, United the club, because we win by having good players available. And if needed I'm here, ready, focused and prepared to play. And once again I repeat that I'm really happy for Luke Shaw, his great performances and contributions," he added.

Telles has experienced several high-profile rivalries while playing for his former clubs across Europe and the 28-year-old is quick to highlight one of the most intense when pressed on the subject.

"I've played in a lot of derbies. Porto v Benfica, Galatasaray v Fenerbahce, the Milan derby and I think that the greatest, or the biggest rivalry, for me is Porto v Benfica. It's a game with a lot of history, it's a huge rivalry. Not just between the football clubs but also between the two cities. So for me, I think it would be that one where the rivalry is the greatest," he said.

United will take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup clash on Sunday. (ANI)

