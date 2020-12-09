New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner has heaped praises on emerging talent T Natarajan, who made his white-ball debut against Australia and impressed everyone around the globe with his exceptional talent.

The pacer made his India debut in the last ODI of the three-match series and bagged two wickets in that match. Then he played the full T20I series in which he scalped six wickets and bowled under the economy of 7. His best performance came on T20I debut as he returned with the figures of 3/30 in his four overs.

Warner and Natarajan shared the same dressing room for Hyderabad SunRisers in the Indian Premier League 2020. The seamer from Tamil Nadu gained popularity in the latest edition of IPL where he was labelled as the 'yorker machine'. Natarajan bagged 16 wickets in as many games in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

"Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn't be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!! #sunriser #orangearmy #cricket," Warner said in an Instagram post.

Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, while the visitors defeated the hosts 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test of the four-match series against India.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning from December 17 at Adelaide. The first match of the series is a day-night contest.

Warner had injured his adductor muscle in the second ODI of the three-match series against India, and then he missed the last ODI and three-match T20I series against the visitors.

The left-handed batsman will now remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation and specialised treatment while the majority of the Australian Test squad travel to Adelaide.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness. The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my teammates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions," said Warner in an official release.

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference," he added. (ANI)

