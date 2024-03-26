New York [USA], March 26 (ANI): Two-time T20 World Cup champion Chris Gayle and USA cricketing star Ali Khan, kicked off the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour last week in New York, lighting up the Empire State Building in the event's distinctive blue and pink colours.

The Trophy then visited numerous landmarks and famous locations in New York City, such as the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge and The Edge, before activations at a New York Islanders NHL game and Penn Station gave fans the opportunity to take pictures with the Trophy.

The Trophy then travelled to Long Island and Nassau County, where it was welcomed by a procession of Emergency Service vehicles at the under-construction Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The venue will host nine T20 World Cup matches in June.

Next, the Trophy went down to Texas and the Space Station in Houston, where it was greeted by Team USA, who were in town for a preparation training camp. From Houston, the trophy then moved on to Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium - where the USA and Canada will face off in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June this year.

Later, the 2023 World Series Champions, the Texas Rangers, welcomed the T20 World Cup Trophy at their home stadium in Arlington. To wrap up the week in Texas, 3,000 people attended the Holi Festival at Frisco, where fans were given the opportunity to be photographed with the famous trophy.

The tour now moves on to South America, including stops in emerging cricket countries Brazil and Argentina, before heading to Jamaica in April. (ANI)

