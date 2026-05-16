Cricket Canada Faces 6-Month Funding Suspension by International Cricket Council

Dubai [UAE], May 16: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended funding to Cricket Canada for the next six months over governance-related concerns, dealing a major financial setback to the Associate Member board. According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC informed Cricket Canada of the decision earlier this week. However, the suspension is not expected to affect ongoing cricket operations, including national team activities and high-performance programmes. Monty Desai Appointed Canada National Cricket Team Men's Head Coach.

Cricket Canada relies heavily on ICC financial support. Its financial statements for the year ending 2024 showed that ICC distributions accounted for nearly 63 per cent of the organisation's total income, contributing CAD 3.6 million out of total revenues of CAD 5.7 million, as per ESPNcricinfo.

While the ICC has not publicly disclosed the exact nature of the governance failures, the Canadian investigative programme, 'Fifth Estate', recently reported alleged breaches of ICC policies, including concerns related to governance standards and financial oversight within the board.

The suspension comes amid a turbulent period for Cricket Canada, which has faced multiple administrative and integrity-related controversies over the past year.

Canada's match against New Zealand during the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup is currently under investigation by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). ICC Set To Launch Major Probe Into Cricket Canada Over CAN vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Fixing Claims: Report.

In a separate ongoing probe, former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan allegedly claimed in a leaked phone recording that former senior Cricket Canada board members pressured him to select certain players for the national team. The audio also reportedly included allegations relating to attempts to corrupt matches.

Last month, ICC interim anti-corruption unit head Andrew Ephgrave stated that governance issues involving ICC members are handled under the governing body's constitutional processes.

Cricket Canada has also faced administrative instability surrounding the appointment and subsequent removal of former CEO Salman Khan. His appointment had reportedly attracted ICC scrutiny after prior criminal charges were allegedly not disclosed. Khan has since been charged with theft and fraud by Calgary Police, although he has denied the allegations. Watch 'Corruption Inside Cricket Canada' Documentary As Fixing Allegations Mar CAN vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Last month, Arvinder Khosa was elected president of Cricket Canada after serving in the role on an interim basis, replacing former president Amjad Bajwa.

The ICC's decision came shortly after Cricket Canada's annual general meeting held on May 9 and 10, where the board announced a series of reforms as part of what it described as an "ongoing governance transformation initiative." A new nine-member board of directors was also elected during the meeting. The ICC has not officially commented on the suspension, while Cricket Canada has yet to issue a formal response. (ANI)

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