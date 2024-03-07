New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Blue Tigers will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21 in Abha, Saudi Arabia. India's home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.

Also Read | Igor Stimac Announces List of 35 Probables for India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Afghanistan.

The list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)