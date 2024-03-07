Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are undefeated in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 season so far as they started their campaign with a win in their first match and drew against Real Salt Lake in the second match. Turning up the tempo, Inter Miami side went on to secure a thumping 5-0 win against Orlando City. With that, Lionel Messi and Inter sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference. Next up will be a two-legged cup competitor fixture against Nashville SC. Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

With an improved squad, The Herons are already off to a much better start than they were in 2023. Not only they have improved their attack but also solidified their defence this term. In three matches played so far, Inter Miami has allowed just one goal while scoring eight in the process. Their opponents, Nashville SC are struggling in this season though. Gary Smith's side have two draws against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Lionel Messi, who is yet to be defeated by Nashville in two meetings, scored an important goal last season in the Cup final against the Coyotes. He played a full 90 minutes in four consecutive matches including a pre-season game. Coach Tata Martino also raised concerns over the usage of Messi, which raises a question of whether Messi will play in the CONCACAF match against Nashville SC.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match?

Inter Miami leads the MLS 2024 season with seven of nine possible points after opening three games. Messi clocked all 270 minutes for the Herons and is leading the side with three goals and three assists in as many games. Importantly there is no major injury or suspension news regarding Lionel Messi, and fans can expect the eight-time Ballon d’Or Winner to start the match with Inter Miami side. Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Twice in Inter Miami’s 5–0 Victory Over Orlando City in MLS 2024 (See Post).

Messi has formed a lethal attacking trio with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Taylor. While the Argentine is leading the team in scoring with three goals, Suarez opened his account in the match against Orland City FC and has two goals so far in the 2024 season. The CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 will have Nashville SC and Inter Miami renewing their rivalry. The match will take place at GEODIS Park on March 8 (Indian Standard Time), with Inter Miami having won their only silverware of the last season at the same stadium.

