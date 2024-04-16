Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): After a six-wicket win in their previous outing, the Delhi Capitals will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Gujarat Titans in their next match of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting explained the team's approach for the game against the Gujarat Giants. He said, "We will structure our batting order tomorrow to make sure that we've got the right batsmen against their spinners in those crucial middle overs of the game. The batsmen are well aware of the skill set that they'll need tomorrow to take on this Gujarat side. We are just looking forward to the contest."

"David did have an X-ray after the last game. That X-ray came back all clear. But, he's got a lot of swelling around the knuckle on his left hand. We'll give him a fitness test tomorrow morning, and keeping our fingers crossed that he's okay," he added while giving an update on David Warner's fitness.

Talking about the team's campaign so far, Ponting said, "The overriding message from me to the players over the last six games is how close we've been. We could easily be sitting here with five wins and one loss. So, we understand how close we are and how close the tournament is, but you can't afford to be close be good in the IPL. You've got to turn up and be very good every day."

"We know we've got to get better in certain areas of our cricket. And trust me, we're working really hard every day to make sure that we're as well prepared as we can be," he concluded.

