New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The organisers of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) on Monday announced that the inaugural edition of the tournament, featuring about 30 countries, will be held in Dubai, tentatively in February-March next year.

Backed by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), WSKL will adopt a franchise-based model featuring eight teams in its inaugural season. Each team will have a strong international presence alongside Indian talent.

"Kabaddi has always deserved a larger stage not just for India but for the global sporting community. With WSKL, our goal is to reimagine the sport for a global audience, unlock international talent, and take decisive steps towards Olympic recognition," said Sambhav Jain, Director and Founder, SJ uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd that operates the League.

The league has committed a total player purse of Rs 48 crore across its eight franchises, underscoring the strong investment appetite for this new sports property.

WSKL has already secured interest and participation from prominent kabaddi nations including South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Canada, and the United States, with discussions underway to onboard additional countries, the release added.

