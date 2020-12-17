Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine has once again shown faith in Joe Burns and hinted that the 31-year-old cricketer might open in the first Test which gets underway on Thursday.

With both David Warner and Will Pucovski being ruled out of the day-night Test, Australia has its task cut out when it comes to picking the right opening combination for the first game.

Burns' recent form has raised questions over his selection for the first Test. Burns scored only five runs in the two practice games against India, which also saw him getting out without scoring twice.

Paine admitted that the last few weeks have not been good for Burns but asserted that the team has full confidence in the right-handed batsman if he walks out to bat tomorrow.

"Speaking to Joe I don't think he is [lacking confidence]. He's been looking forward to this Test match. Obviously, his build-up in terms of runs hasn't been great," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Paine as saying

"But if you look at the work he's done solely in Test cricket for this team, it's been very, very good. If Joe walks out to bat tomorrow we'll got full confidence in him doing the job, there is no doubt about that," he added.

Burns is likely to open in the day-night fixture as skipper Paine stressed the importance of having stability around the selection of any player.

"Obviously, stability in good cricket teams, in good sports teams, is really important. That's something that we've tried to build over the last two years, is [to] try and have that stability around the selection. It takes the worry out of it for certain players," said Paine.

Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball. (ANI)

